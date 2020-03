ظريف: لإيران تعاون وثيق مع منظمة الصحة العالمية

We're closely engaged w/ @WHO to battle #COVID19 in Iran & ensure proper care for those infected

Strict preventive measures—including screening of air travelers at departure gates—are being implemented

Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together. https://t.co/60wJw7ucdE pic.twitter.com/YMuiSHoizC

