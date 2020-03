7 طرق للتخلص من "مسح الوجه" تجنبا لعدوى كورونا

Stop Touching Your Face:



🛑It’s a quirk of human nature that we touch our eyes, nose, mouth all day



🛑It’s also a major way we pick up infections like coronavirus



🛑People touch their face ~23 times per hour



🛑Stop touching your face#COVID19#Cone



👉https://t.co/XFzAyEYnCL pic.twitter.com/zK6mmrLcs3