الدفاع التركية: تسيير أول دورية مشتركة مع روسيا في إدلب بحسب اتفاق موسكو

Within the framework of the Moscow agreement, the 1st joint Turkish-Russian land patrol on the M4 highway has been completed with the contribution of air and land assets.https://t.co/WpEhozMFj9 pic.twitter.com/mQYKvxIYWG

— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 15, 2020