دول تطالب الأمم المتحدة بالضغط على واشنطن لرفع عقوباتها

Eight UN Ambassadors to @antonioguterres: US “secondary sanctions”, hinder the ability of governments to attack #Covid_19. The sanctions also have a direct negative impact on, among others, the human rights to life, health & food of the peoples subjected to them.#MedicalTerrorism pic.twitter.com/ymkbjf0FwN

— Iran at the UN (@Iran_UN) March 26, 2020