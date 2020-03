وفاة أول عضو في عائلة ملكية في العالم بسبب كورونا

🇮🇹 Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma died by Coronavirus or Covid-19 on 26 March 2020 at Paris aged 86, she is also first Royal Family who died by Covid-19. https://t.co/QI2nXIT6UJ#Italy #BourbonParma #PrincessMariaTeresa #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/l3IHVcnSpd