بالصور...مراسلات بين الجيران في زمن كورونا

After my hectic, high-profile day yesterday, I'm catching up on some quality catnapping on the radiator today. #selfcare As an indoor cat, I know all about being inside all day. So here are a few suggestions for activities while you're in quarantine: . 🐾 lick plastic bags all over the house, particularly in the middle of the night 🐾 try out new places to sit that don't look like they would be at all comfortable, like laptop keyboards or important paperwork 🐾 wake people up at 4am to see what happens 🐾 donate some money to @sarsvl