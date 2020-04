إسرائيل تكشف تفاصيل ابتكارها الجديد لعلاج كورونا... بالفيديو

An Israeli team of engineers & doctors developed a ventilator that could be manufactured w/ a 3D printer so more #COVID19 #coronavirus patients could be saved all over the world. The code is open & free: https://t.co/XGopt9kAvQ

This is Israel: always in service for all mankind. pic.twitter.com/vbQARX8L5K

— Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) April 7, 2020