07:34 GMT11 أبريل/ نيسان 2020
    هذه الصورة التقطت في هونغ كونغ في 18 مارس 2020، كانت ماندي تانغ، تعمل مصممة ديكور وأصبحت الآن ربة منزل، تسير هنا في طريقها إلى سوق قريب.

    ملياردير آسيوي يعمل على توزيع عشرات ملايين الكمامات بطريقة مبتكرة... صورة

    © AFP 2020 / Anthony Wallace
    أعلن ملياردير في هونغ كونغ، عن خطته لتوزيع مليون كمامة في أنحاء المدينة مستعينا بـ35 ماكينة بيع سيتم نشرها في أنحاء المدينة، لمكافحة تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد.

    ووفقا لما نشره إمبراطور المجوهرات والعقارات، أدريان تشنغ، سيعمل على صناعة دفعة أولى مكونة من 10 ملايين كمامة على أن تكون متاحة لأصحاب الدخل المنخفض.

    وقال تشنغ: "من المحزن رؤية الكثير من الأشخاص يعانون لأنهم لا يستطيعون تحمل كلفة شراء كمامات أو الحصول عليها، بعد أن أصحبت غالية الثمن ونادرة".

    ويتمنى تشنغ الذي تقدر ثروته بـ 20.7 مليار دولار، أن توفر مبادرته "الدعم المناسب لأولئك الذين في حاجة له، كي لا يعيشوا في خوف بسبب نقص الكمامات".

    وتظهر أحدث الإحصائيات حول انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد، شفاء أكثر من 376 ألف شخص، وبلغ إجمالي الإصابات مليون 691 حالة إصابة في جميع أنحاء العالم، وفقا لجامعة جونز هوبكنز.

