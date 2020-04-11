ملياردير آسيوي يعمل على توزيع عشرات ملايين الكمامات بطريقة مبتكرة... صورة

View this post on Instagram

Face masks vending machine! Our teams have been working tirelessly to make sure we have the ability to produce high-quality medical face masks here in Hong Kong. Today, I'm pleased to share with you all that all of our four local production lines will be coming online starting this month, and we will donate 10 MILLION masks in priority to eight NGOs across the city through a “Mask To Go” distribution program, with a small portion of the production used to ensure all our employees are protected too. In the next few weeks, we will install 35 “Mask To Go” dispensers across 18 Hong Kong districts. To eliminate queuing, we are going to issue the pre-registered “smart redemption cards” which the cardholders can use to redeem a free pack of 5 “Made in HK” medical face masks at one of the designated centres every week. I'm so proud of the dedication and effort our teams have put into this program. I also appreciate very much the positive feedback that we have received from the public so far regarding this initiative, which I hope will prompt others to join us in our effort. #lovewithoutborders @theartisanalmovement #coronavirus #csv #sharedvalue #newworld #team #society #love #proudteam #masks