أطباء أمريكيون يعلقون على ملابسهم الطبية الواقية "صورهم وهم يبتسمون"... صور

ويعترف الأطباء بأن منظرهم بهذا الشكل مخيف للغاية، ويرون علامات الهلع لدى المرضى حين الكشف عليهم.
قام الطبيب روبرتو رودريغيز والذي يعمل في مستشفى سكريبس ميرسي في سان دييجو بتعليق صورته وهو مبتسم على بدلته الواقية ونشرها على "إنستغرام". لتعريف المريض بالشخص المعالج له وتهدئته.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
سرعان ما رحب بقية الأطباء بفكرة رودريغيز، وقاموا بالفعل ذاته مشاركين صورهم على صفحاتهم الرسمية في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وتطورت الفكرة لدى بعض الأطباء، منهم من أرفق صورته المبتسمة بتعليقات مضحكة، في حين علق آخرون صورا للحيوانات المفضلة لديهم.
Saw this idea on IG and thought it was a beautiful way to bring ease to our patients during this stressful time. Thank you to all the healthcare workers out there for battling on the frontlines. To all those who are staying home, huge shout out to you! I know that is also not easy. #nurse #nurses #nurselife #healthcare #covid19 #coronavirus #staysafe #stayhome #washyourhands #coveryourmouth #thistooshallpass #faith #faithoverfear #godisgood #davita
ويقول رودريغيز، هذا التصرف ليس لتهيئة المريض فحسب، بل لإيصال رسالة بأنك قمت بأعمال إضافية من أجلهم وأنك لن تتخلى عنهم.
وتشهد الولايات المتحدة أعلى معدل وفيات حول العالم حتى الآن، جراء العدوى التي شلت اقتصاد معظم الدول.
I was inspired by @captain_wolf82 who works as a respiratory therapist in this COVID pandemic. I didn’t have a preprinted photo or a color printer so my polaroid will have to do. I wanted to bring a personal touch to caring for patients through my PPE. My hope is that our patients will know there’s a reassuring smile under this mask, and that we’re here for them. Thanks for the 📸 @christineherreraa
وصنفت منظمة الصحة العالمية يوم 11 مارس/ آذار مرض (كوفيد-19) الناتج عن فيروس كورونا "جائحة" أو "وباء عالميا"، مؤكدة أن أرقام الإصابات ترتفع بسرعة كبيرة، معربة عن قلقها من احتمال تزايد المصابين بشكل كبير.
