"بينها دولتان عربيتان"... وزير الخارجية الإيراني يكشف جهود بلاده في 3 دول

Our regional peace & counterterrorism efforts:

Today I met w/Pres. Assad & FM of Syria ahead of Astana ministerial video conference.

Re Afghanistan, our Special Rep has met with all sides in Kabul in past days. On Yemen, our Special Rep working with UN & Yemenis to end suffering. pic.twitter.com/BtwY4AvxQH

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 20, 2020