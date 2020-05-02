مقتل وإصابة ضابطي شرطة أمريكيين في تحطم مروحية هليكوبتر

موسكو - سبوتنيك. وقال عمدة المدينة سيلفستر تورنر: "لقي ضابط في الشرطة حتفه، وأصيب ضابط آخر بجروح خطيرة، إثر تحطم طائرة هليكوبتر".
Early this morning, two @houstonpolice officers were involved in a helicopter crash.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 2, 2020
Unfortunately, one officer has passed.
I ask our city to pray for both families. May God bring healing to both families while bringing comfort to our Houston Police Department family.
وبدوره أعلن رئيس شرطة هيوستن، أنه ليس لدينا أي فكرة عن سبب سقوطه في هذا الوقت. مؤكدا أنه لم تقع إصابات على الأرض في المجمع السكني.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)