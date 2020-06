ماذا قالت ملكة بريطانيا في أول مكالمة فيديو جماعية عامة لها

View this post on Instagram

The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face. The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011. The Trust provides support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public. To find out more about Carers Week, follow our link in bio.