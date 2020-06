أول ظهور علني لكيت ميدلتون منذ الإغلاق في بريطانيا بسبب كورونا... صور

View this post on Instagram

As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners and members of staff. Swipe ⬅️ to see photos of The Duke of Cambridge as he visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been operating in King’s Lynn for 50 years. Find out more about both visits @kensingtonroyal. Earlier today, The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen. Take a look at our earlier post to read the message in full.