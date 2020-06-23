الأزرق والأخضر..خبيرة تكشف سر ألوان أزياء كيت ميدلتون (صور)

ونقلت صحيفة "ذا صن" البريطانية عن ستانديش قولها: "في معظم الأحيان ترتدي دوقة كامبردج ملابس يطغى عليها اللون الأزرق حيث ظهرت فيه كيت أكثر من 24 مرة منذ يناير 2019".
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @National_Emergencies_Trust_ — an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The Trust will work collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to their appeals, and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently at the time of a national emergency. Speaking at the launch, The Duke said: “Just now and on previous occasions, it has been humbling to speak to survivors of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks, the Cumbria floods, the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters here in the UK. Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling. I am very pleased that the National Emergencies Trust now stands ready to provide a structured, organised response to help people right across the UK in the event of a domestic disaster.” 📷 PA/Kensington Palace
وبحسب الخبيرة يرتبط اللون الأزرق بالعقل والمنطق كما يساعد على تهدئة المزاج والاسترخاء، مشيرة إلى أن كيت بارتدائها هذا اللون تعكس صفات العقلانية والصدق.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies’ Singles Final today. Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title! Ahead of the match, The Duchess of Cambridge met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 📷PA #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon2019
وأضافت ستانديش :"اللون الثاني الذي تفضل كيت ارتداءه هو اللون الأخضر خاصة في رحلاتها إلى الخارج، والسبب في ذلك يعود إلى أن هذا اللون يعبر عن طبيعة كيت الودودة والصادقة، مع التأكيد على اهتمامها بالقضايا البيئية".
View this post on Instagram
At the National Cricket Academy in Lahore @TheRealPCB, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a match 🏏 with children participating in the British Council’s DOSTI programme. The DOSTI programme (Dosti means friendship in Urdu) promotes sport as an integral part of child development, and encourages social integration, increased self-esteem, and the development of important life skills in children. The Duke and Duchess joined the children, and some Pakistani cricketing legends, and some stars of the future, including @ishaheenafridi10 for a special game of cricket today…📷 PA / Kensington Palace @britishcouncil #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan
ووفقا لستانديش، اللون الثالث الذي يطغى على أزياء زوجة الأمير ويليام البالغة من العمر 38 عامًا هو اللون الأبيض والذي ترتديه في الأحداث الرياضية.
