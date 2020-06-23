الأزرق والأخضر..خبيرة تكشف سر ألوان أزياء كيت ميدلتون (صور)

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @National_Emergencies_Trust_ — an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The Trust will work collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to their appeals, and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently at the time of a national emergency. Speaking at the launch, The Duke said: “Just now and on previous occasions, it has been humbling to speak to survivors of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks, the Cumbria floods, the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters here in the UK. Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling. I am very pleased that the National Emergencies Trust now stands ready to provide a structured, organised response to help people right across the UK in the event of a domestic disaster.” 📷 PA/Kensington Palace