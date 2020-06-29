بالفيديو... هجوم مسلح على بورصة باكستان ومقتل وجرح العشرات

وذكرت وكالة "رويترز" نقلا عن الشرطة الباكستانية أن مسلحين هاجموا مبنى البورصة الذي يقع في منطقة أمنية بالقنابل اليدوية والأسلحة النارية.
Terrorist attacked the #PakistanStockExchange building in the city of #Karachi today. The gunmen had launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately. @AdityaRajKaul @husainhaqqani @ajitsinghpundir @amritabhinder pic.twitter.com/s86YZiqsmW— Neelu Mishra (@NeelaKandanS1) June 29, 2020
وقال قائد شرطة كراتشي، غلام نبي مأمون، للوكالة: "قتل أربعة مهاجمين إرهابيين، كانوا قد جاءوا بالسيارة وبدأوا الهجوم".
ولم يتضح حتى الآن ما إذا كان لا يزال هناك مسلحون آخرون.
