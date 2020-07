إيران: شيدنا قواعد صواريخ تحت الأرض على ساحل الخليج

New from Iran: an upgraded BTR-50 dubbed "Makran". It has additional side and frontal armour, a new driver's periscope/cupola, and an unmanned turret with a 2A42 30mm gun, laser range finder, infrared sensor. The vehicle also seems to be capable of firing ATGMs. pic.twitter.com/1o5HRCFoqJ

— Aᴍɪʀ (@AmirIGM) June 27, 2020