ستموت بمرض آخر خلال أشهر... صدمة لسيدة أجرت اختبار كورونا مرتين

.@rickygervais, Beth Pitt-Roche has terminal cancer. She is just 25 and has a young family😭. After binge watching Afterlife, She is raising money to get a dog for her family to comfort them when she is gone.

She is also raising breast cancer awareness.https://t.co/dcNGRLWC91

— 𝙹𝚊𝚌 𝙼𝚌𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 🇮🇪 (@McAllister30) July 13, 2020