إهداء شاحنة تصبح رمزا لانهيار جسر لمدينة إيطالية

🎥 We’ve just noticed from our vantage point in #Genoa that the windscreen wipers of the truck on the edge of the #Morandi Bridge are still going. It seems the driver didn’t even have time to turn the engine off as they ran from the vehicle. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/87uJlbVvqH

— Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) August 15, 2018