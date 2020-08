بعد الحشد العسكري الأوروبي... السفن التركية والأمريكية في مهمة مشتركة شرقي البحر المتوسط

Turkish Navy continues maritime trainings with Allied navies. Turkish frigate TCG BARBAROS and TCG BURGAZADA corvette have conducted maritime trainings with American destroyer USS WINSTON S. CHURCHILL at Eastern Mediterranean on 26 August 2020. https://t.co/dZ4QBWniD1

