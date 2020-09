إيفانكا ترامب تعلق على اتفاق السلام بين البحرين وإسرائيل

Last week Jared met King Hamad al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman, a beautiful foreshadowing of today’s historic peace deal between Israel & Bahrain, establishing FULL diplomatic relations. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇧🇭



This is the 2nd agreement between Israel & an Arab nation in the past month. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/PrwjV50F3B