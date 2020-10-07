محكمة يونانية تدين زعماء حزب يميني بجرم إدارة جماعة إجرامية

كان مقتل مغني الراب اليساري بافلوس فيساس (34 عاما) على يد أحد أنصار الحزب في عام 2013 قد أدى إلى حملة أمنية على الحزب، قادت الادعاء العام إلى اعتقال زعماء ونواب من الحزب والتحقيق معهم فيما يتعلق بسلسلة جرائم.
#Athens | Thousands of people converged on #Greece's main appeals court on Wednesday ahead of a ruling on whether the country's far-right Golden Dawn party was a criminal group. https://t.co/O26NE3xHQz pic.twitter.com/6wiknQGP2m— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) October 7, 2020
وفي وقت سابق، أدانت المحكمة يورجوس روباكياس المؤيد للحزب بتهمة قتل فيساس. وفقا لـ "رويترز".
“We must send a message to the younger generations, a message against fascism”,— b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) October 7, 2020
said 69-year old Sophia outside the court in Athens where the Nazi party "Golden Dawn" was declared a criminal organization and members convicted of murder.https://t.co/ST6qqmKFbm pic.twitter.com/BwV9mtbKzl
وقال شهود لـ "رويترز"، إن الشرطة أطلقت الغاز المسيل للدموع على حشود تجمعت أمام محكمة الاستئناف في أثينا بعد صدور الحكم ضد زعماء الحزب.
