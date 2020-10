الرئيس الأذربيجاني يعلن عن سيطرة قواته على عدد من القرى في قره باغ

The Soltanli, Emirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyerchinveysalli, Niyazguzlar, Kechel Memmedli, Shahvelli, Haji Ismayilli and Isagli villages of Jabrayil district have been liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) October 19, 2020