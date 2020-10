إيران توجه "طلبا عاجلا" إلى إسرائيل

For 3mnths, Maher AlAkras has been detained w/out any charges.

Despite his hunger strike & int'l outcry, Israeli regime has refused to end his unjustified detention.

The occupiers must end arbitrary detentions & free him & 100s of Palestinians unjustly held. #FreeMaherAlAkhras pic.twitter.com/dRt654K0bt

— Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) October 25, 2020