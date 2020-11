بومبيو: دول عربية أخرى ستنضم إلى اتفاقيات السلام مع إسرائيل

The US seeks to achieve peace in the region while taking into consideration the danger posed by #Iran, adding that countries in the region have realized Tehran is a common threat, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Al Arabiya.https://t.co/Dd8dAN2ZuM pic.twitter.com/DQhVGMYp8O

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 22, 2020