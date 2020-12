ظريف يخاطب الخليج: أيها الجيران الأعزاء يمكننا التحدث مباشرة دون تدخل أجنبي

Dear neighbors

Why ask US/E3 for inclusion in talks with Iran when:

a) There won't be ANY talks about OUR region with them as they're the problem themselves

b) We can speak directly about our region without outside meddling.

Hormuz Peace Endeavor (#HOPE) is still on the table pic.twitter.com/6RMwfmJIA7

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 8, 2020