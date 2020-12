روحاني يعلق على "أزمة بيت الشعر" الذي قرأه أردوغان فأغضب الإيرانيين

Erdogan’s poem during Baku Parade looks like angered #Iran.



Erdogan’s poem goes:



Aras is separated,

Filled with silt.

I’d never left you,

They separated us by force.



