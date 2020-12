لجنة حماية الصحفيين: عدد الصحفيين السجناء في العالم يبلغ رقما قياسيا في 2020

There are at least 274 journalists jailed globally; the worst on record since 1992.



Worst jailers:

China 47

Turkey 37

Egypt 27

KSA 24



Charges:

Anti-state 184

False news 34

No charge 53



Local 267

Foreign 7



Freelance 94

Staff 180



♀ 36

♂ 238



More https://t.co/MgX9C81Qnk pic.twitter.com/V9IFRoaarU