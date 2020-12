النائبة الأمريكية من أصل عربي إلهان عمر تنتقد الأسلوب المتبع في استخدام لقاح فايزر

It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.

We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday.

Which is why I won’t take it.

People who need it most, should get it.

Full stop. https://t.co/JQgMftm5wX

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020