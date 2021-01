بريطانيا... إصابة 3 أشخاص في حادث طعن بوسط لندن

A Section 60 has been authorised from 0117 hours until 0600 hours by Insp HUGHES. The authority is for North Westminster. This is due to a stabbing that occurred on Edgware Road.

Watch this for info on #Section60 https://t.co/F7Iu0ZQgyY pic.twitter.com/trNZcemvPe

