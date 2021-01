أقمار صناعية ترصد طائرة صينية ضخمة تقلب موازين القوى على حدودها... صور

Recent Hi-res 🛰️img at #Hotan shows large scale deployment of Shaanxi KJ-500 AEW aircraft along with with existing 2 squadrons of J-11 deployed on the airport tarmac.



Seen here are 4 KJ-500s and a Y-20 transport plane