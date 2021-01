رئيس وزراء بريطانيا يثير الجدل بعد انتهاكه قواعد الحكومة بشكل علني

Boris Johnson spotted cycling in a park 7 miles from Downing Street.



To be fair, they don't have any parks nearby. Except:

🚴‍♀️ St. James' Park

🚴‍♀️ Regent Park

🚴‍♀️ Hyde Park

🚴‍♀️ Green Park

🚴‍♀️ Kensington Gardens... etc.#BorisJohnson #COVIDIOT #tier5 pic.twitter.com/yZpzv3YVrM