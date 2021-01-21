الهند... اندلاع حريق في أكبر معهد لإنتاج اللقاحات في العالم.. فيديو وصور

وبث التلفزيون المحلي صورا ومقاطع فيديو للحريق.
Looks like some Conspiracy Against Indian Medical Achievement So Far .— PRINCE ➐ (Cauliflower Farmer)🚩 (@SaffronPrince_) January 21, 2021
The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant.#SerumInstituteofIndia pic.twitter.com/jsDtktmmto
فيما أوضحت وسائل الإعلام أن إنتاج اللقاحات المضادة لكوفيد-19 لم يتأثر.
Maharashtra: Fire fighting operation underway at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out this afternoon. At least 10 fire tenders present at the spot.— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021
Vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe. pic.twitter.com/8CJKcGoWCc
وأضهرت مقاطع فيديو سحابة ضخمة من الدخان الرمادي فوق موقع المعهد سيروم في بوني.
Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is world’s largest Vaccine producer and India's Pride.— Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) January 21, 2021
10 fire tenders on the spot. Reason Not Known as of Nowpic.twitter.com/QKaywknBOc
Chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise on fire at Serum Institute of India: “There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three so far although large smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire in control. pic.twitter.com/UBFWReKofF— Yogesh Joshi (@ymjoshi) January 21, 2021
ويتم حاليا في المعهد إنتاج ملايين الجرعات من لقاح "كوفيشيلد" الذي طورته شركة مختبرات "أسترازينيكا" وجامعة أوكسفورد، لمكافحة كوفيد-19.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)