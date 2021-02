حيثيات انتصار إيران "القانوني" على أمريكا في محكمة العدل الدولية

The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions.

Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order.

Iran has always fully respected int'l law. High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 int'l obligations.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2021