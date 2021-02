أول رد من إيران على البيان الأوروبي بشأن وقف إنتاج اليورانيوم المعدني

Have our E3 partners ever read para 36 of JCPOA & Iran's many letters on that basis?

By what logic is the onus on IRAN to stop its remedial measures undertaken a full year after the US withdrew from—and continues to violate—the JCPOA?

What have E3 done to fulfill their duties?

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 12, 2021