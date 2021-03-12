إسرائيل تعلن استقدامها 300 مهاجر إثيوبي إلى البلاد... صور وفيديو

ووفقا لموقع "جيروزاليم بوست"، هذه آخر مجموعة من أصل 2000 مهاجر إثيوبي وصلوا في إطار عملية "صخرة إسرائيل"، التي بدأت في ديسمبر الماضي.
The dream and the realization.— Alisa Bodner (@AlisaBodner) March 11, 2021
Welcome to Israel!
This immigration wave comes to an end while thousands have been left behind.
The government of Israel with the support of world Jewry has an obligation to resume the aliyah from Ethiopia and ensure that no one stays behind. pic.twitter.com/AsEdXckoxK
ونقل موقع "تايمز أوف إسرائيل"، عن وزيرة الهجرة الإسرائيلية بنينا تامانو شطا، التي كانت في استقبال المهاجرين في مطار بن غوريون، قولها إن "هذه الرحلات تجري على قدم وساق".
Beautiful scenes at Ben-Gurion Airport this morning as 300 new olim from #Ethiopia came home to #Israel on aliyah in the final part of 'Operation Rock of Israel.'— Rabbi Benji (@rabbi_benji) March 11, 2021
ושבו בנים לגבולם 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/jeUmdhpmOz
وأضافت أن إسرائيل لا تزال ملتزمة بإحضار من تبقى من اليهود في إثيوبيا.
Scenes from the arrival of the final flight of Operation Rock of Israel which has brought 2,000 members of the Falash Mura comm. to Israel from Ethiopia.— Jeremy Sharon (@jeremysharon) March 11, 2021
Activists insist govt. must fulfil its 2015 decision 2 bring all those still waiting 2 immigrate to Israel, at least 5,500 pic.twitter.com/KEDwVz0oY9
ووفقا للموقع الإسرائيلي، يعتقد أن ما بين 7 و12 ألف شخص من أفراد الجالية الإثيوبية لا يزالون ينتظرون الوصول إلى إسرائيل، ويعيش الكثير منهم في منطقة تيغراي، التي شهدت حربا في أواخر العام الماضي.
Israel has welcomed hundreds of migrants from Ethiopia as part of a wider @JewishAgency operation to accept 2,000 members of country’s Jewish population.https://t.co/5poeUAEvCu pic.twitter.com/ALmFAC7oZY— Jewish News (@JewishNewsUK) March 11, 2021
وكان من المقرر أن يتم الاحتفال بوصول المهاجرين، لكن تم إلغاء الحفل لتجنب الدعاية الانتخابية من قبل رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو وأعضاء آخرين في الحكومة قبل انتخابات 23 مارس/آذار الجاري.
