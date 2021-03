ضبط شخصين حاولا تهريب ذهب وأموال في مواضع حساسة... فيديو

After concealment of Gold/Cash in socks, under wear, rectum etc, now #Smugglers using fake-wigs to hide Gold and Cash👇#Chennai custom-official caught some folks with gold/cash in fake-wigs .. Amazing Innovations especially in smuggling activities😂pic.twitter.com/P5i3zYOnIm

— #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) March 22, 2021