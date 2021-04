مذابح الأرمن... جريمة الدولة العثمانية التي تطارد تركيا

⬛️⬜️🇦🇲 #OnThisDay, 1915, the Ottoman Empire started the #ArmenianGenocide, AKA #MedzYeghern, the 1st massive ethnic cleansing in the 20th Ce.



The cruelty wreaked upon this national minority by the #Ottoman Empire should be remembered, as we do in #Catalonia.#NeverForget1915 pic.twitter.com/er1FhRGPZ9