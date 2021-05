بريطانيا تؤكد التزامها بحل الدولتين في الصراع الفلسطيني الإسرائيلي

Reiterated the 🇬🇧 commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel’s security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today. Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/L2cdkjSmIn

— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 26, 2021