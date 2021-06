إيران تنتقد حرمانها من التصويت في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بسبب متأخرات مالية

In “black is white” world, UN deprived Iran of its voting rights in the #UNGA as we’re in arrears.

Not considered: US #EconomicTerrorism prevents Iran paying for FOOD, let alone UN dues

My letter to @antonioguterres:

ps: UN can also collect from $110M US stole in recent piracy pic.twitter.com/xe30TsxP8f

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 3, 2021