إثيوبيا تكشف معلومات مفاجئة عن دخول أسلحة تمهيدا لـ"سيناريو خطير"

In a pre-recorded video message, H.E. @DemekeHasen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of #Ethiopia said Ethiopia is disappointed by the campaign that is being waged against its handling of the situation in the Tigray region. 1/2 https://t.co/k5oI2U2GNG pic.twitter.com/I0aL8JURcW

— MFA Ethiopia🇪🇹 (@mfaethiopia) June 12, 2021