ظريف: "الأجانب" يغادرون المنطقة عاجلا أو آجلا

At @AntalyaDF, emphasized the imperative of cognitive adjustments:



1.Diplomacy not about trust; rather, respecting interest of counterparts.https://t.co/lybHO6LAiS broke JCPOA. Onus on US to fix it.

3.Outsiders will leave our region sooner or later. We must seize its ownership. pic.twitter.com/eYaCfNCpPv