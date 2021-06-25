تسجيل
    انهيار مبنى سكني في مدينة ميامي الأمريكية

    160 مفقودا في فاجعة انهيار مبنى شامبلين بميامي الأمريكية... فيديو وصور

    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    العالم
    لا يزال نحو 160 شخصا في عداد المفقودين حتى اليوم الجمعة، بعد يوم من انهيار مبنى سكني على شاطئ المحيط وتحوله إلى كومة من الأنقاض في مدينة ميامي بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.

     ويخشى الباحثون الذين يمشطون موقع الانهيار عبر كومة من الخرسانة والمعدن أن عدد القتلى قد ارتفع على الأقل إلى أربعة أشخاص، حسبما ذكرت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس".

    مع وجود العشرات من رجال الإطفاء الذين يعملون طوال الليل للوصول إلى أي ناجين محتملين تحت بقايا المبنى، كانت الآمال قائمة على مدى سرعة استخدام أطقم الإطفاء للكلاب والميكروفونات للتنقيب في الحطام، والتي يمكن أن تكمل مهمتها القاتمة والحساسة.

    وقال رايد جاد الله، مساعد قائد الإطفاء في ميامي ديد: "في كل مرة نسمع فيها صوتا، نركز على تلك المناطق". فيما قالت دانييلا ليفين كافا، العمدة، إن رجال الإنقاذ كانوا في "خطر شديد" وهم يمرون تحت الأنقاض.

    ونقلت ثلاث جثث خلال الليل، وقال مدير شرطة ميامي ديد فريدي راميريز، إن السلطات تعمل مع مكتب الفحص الطبي للتعرف على الضحايا، تم الإبلاغ عن 11 إصابة، وتم علاج أربعة أشخاص في المستشفيات.

    وقالت ليفين كافات: "تتساقط الأنقاض عليهم (رجال الإنقاذ) أثناء قيامهم بعملهم. لدينا مهندسون إنشائيون في الموقع لضمان عدم إصابتهم، لكنهم يتقدمون لأنهم متحمسون للغاية ويتحملون مخاطر غير عادية في الموقع كل يوم".

    مع استخدام الباحثين للمناشير وآلات ثقب الصخور للبحث عن جيوب كبيرة بما يكفي لحمل الأشخاص، قالت ليفين كافا إنه لا يزال هناك أمل في العثور على أشخاص أحياء.

    ظل العديد من الأشخاص في مركز إعادة التوحيد الذي أقيم بالقرب من موقع الانهيار في وقت مبكر من صباح الجمعة، في انتظار نتائج مسحات الحمض النووي التي يمكن أن تساعد في التعرف على الضحايا. وقال مسؤولون إنه لم يتم تحديد سبب الانهيار.

    تأثر نحو نصف وحدات المبنى البالغ عددها 130 وحدة، وسحب رجال الإنقاذ 35 شخصا على الأقل من تحت الأنقاض في الساعات الأولى بعد الانهيار. ولكن مع وجود 159 شخصا في عداد المفقودين، فقد يستمر العمل لأيام عدة.

