160 مفقودا في فاجعة انهيار مبنى شامبلين بميامي الأمريكية... فيديو وصور

ويخشى الباحثون الذين يمشطون موقع الانهيار عبر كومة من الخرسانة والمعدن أن عدد القتلى قد ارتفع على الأقل إلى أربعة أشخاص، حسبما ذكرت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس".
JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning.— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021
According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9
مع وجود العشرات من رجال الإطفاء الذين يعملون طوال الليل للوصول إلى أي ناجين محتملين تحت بقايا المبنى، كانت الآمال قائمة على مدى سرعة استخدام أطقم الإطفاء للكلاب والميكروفونات للتنقيب في الحطام، والتي يمكن أن تكمل مهمتها القاتمة والحساسة.
Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium in Surfside, Florida has collapsed.— USA TODAY Graphics (@usatgraphics) June 24, 2021
Many residents of the 130+ impacted units are feared dead or trapped.
The building was determined to be unstable a year ago.
A visual investigation of the collapse: https://t.co/Q3ID75VCvm pic.twitter.com/Eiuf644BtL
وقال رايد جاد الله، مساعد قائد الإطفاء في ميامي ديد: "في كل مرة نسمع فيها صوتا، نركز على تلك المناطق". فيما قالت دانييلا ليفين كافا، العمدة، إن رجال الإنقاذ كانوا في "خطر شديد" وهم يمرون تحت الأنقاض.
Search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises but no voices coming from the mounds of debris hours after a large section of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Miami crumbled to the ground https://t.co/Hio6mEI9IX pic.twitter.com/40tdvpAs2J— Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021
ونقلت ثلاث جثث خلال الليل، وقال مدير شرطة ميامي ديد فريدي راميريز، إن السلطات تعمل مع مكتب الفحص الطبي للتعرف على الضحايا، تم الإبلاغ عن 11 إصابة، وتم علاج أربعة أشخاص في المستشفيات.
In this aerial view, search and rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, Florida— Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) June 25, 2021
Credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Eek! pic.twitter.com/cXCYG6CN5M
وقالت ليفين كافات: "تتساقط الأنقاض عليهم (رجال الإنقاذ) أثناء قيامهم بعملهم. لدينا مهندسون إنشائيون في الموقع لضمان عدم إصابتهم، لكنهم يتقدمون لأنهم متحمسون للغاية ويتحملون مخاطر غير عادية في الموقع كل يوم".
People look on as the intense search and rescue operation at the the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building contnues in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are still being reported as missing. 📷:@jraedle pic.twitter.com/uAH0r30ihj— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) June 25, 2021
مع استخدام الباحثين للمناشير وآلات ثقب الصخور للبحث عن جيوب كبيرة بما يكفي لحمل الأشخاص، قالت ليفين كافا إنه لا يزال هناك أمل في العثور على أشخاص أحياء.
A photo from Google shows what the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside looked like before part of the building collapsed overnight. Officials say at least one person has died and they continue to look for other people trapped in the debris.— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021
LATEST: https://t.co/5dCFBDgnIp pic.twitter.com/PGiG7eedWj
ظل العديد من الأشخاص في مركز إعادة التوحيد الذي أقيم بالقرب من موقع الانهيار في وقت مبكر من صباح الجمعة، في انتظار نتائج مسحات الحمض النووي التي يمكن أن تساعد في التعرف على الضحايا. وقال مسؤولون إنه لم يتم تحديد سبب الانهيار.
MISSING: One of the missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse includes orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brad Cohen and his brother. His wife Soriya Cohen is at the Family Assistance Center awaiting more information pic.twitter.com/e7OPyVkBHy— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) June 24, 2021
تأثر نحو نصف وحدات المبنى البالغ عددها 130 وحدة، وسحب رجال الإنقاذ 35 شخصا على الأقل من تحت الأنقاض في الساعات الأولى بعد الانهيار. ولكن مع وجود 159 شخصا في عداد المفقودين، فقد يستمر العمل لأيام عدة.
