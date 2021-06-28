انفجار عند محطة مترو للأنفاق في لندن..فيديو

وأعلن قسم الإطفاء عن توجه عشرة سيارات وحوالي سبعين رجل إطفاء إلى موقع الإنفجار، في محطة Elephant & Castle.
وبحسب بيان قسم الإطفاء فإن الإنفجار أدى لإشتعال عدد من السيارات وأكشاك هاتف ومبنى تجاري بالقرب من موقع الإنفجار.
وطلب قسم الإطفاء من السكان المحليين الابتعاد عن نوافذ منازلهم وإغلاق الأبواب.
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرت على تويتر، كرة نار كبيرة تخرج من موقع الانفجار.
Jesus Christ, scenes from Elephant and Castle fire. #London pic.twitter.com/vrIzRSXUuM— Darren (@Darren94775262) June 28, 2021
بالإضافة لسحابة ضخمة من الدخان الكثيف التي تتصاعد من موقع الانفجار.
🚨 | NEW: Lots of smoke at Elephant and Castle station— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/BkGaFVKvz9
🚨 | NEW: More footage from Elephant and Castle pic.twitter.com/QhtWrBoJ0Q— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 28, 2021
BREAKING: A fire at Elephant and Castle station has covered the area in a thick smoke cloud. Emergency services are attending the scene. pic.twitter.com/bRYzOypglv— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) June 28, 2021
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)