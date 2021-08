ماكرون يكشف عن مساعدات فرنسية للبنان

#Lebanon #France 🇱🇧-🇫🇷

One year after the explosion of 4 August 2020, France remembers and pays tribute to the victims.

🇫🇷 took action right away, and mobilized alongside its international partners ⬇️

We stand, and will always stand, alongside the people of Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/3xu7Egq4GH

— France Diplomacy🇫🇷 (@francediplo_EN) August 4, 2021