انفجار بركان "كمبر فيجا"... سكان جزيرة إسبانية "ينامون على الجمر"... صور وفيديو

واندفعت الحمم البركانية وأعمدة الدخان والغبار والرماد في الهواء من حديقة كومبر فيجا الوطنية في جنوبي البلاد.
وبحسب "رويترز"، حذرت السلطات في وقت سابق، وبدأت بالفعل في إخلاء الدينة المجاورة من العجزة وبعض حيوانات في المزارع والقرى المجاورة قبل الانفجار.
Official magma fissure has opened on the La Palma island after a moderate M4.0 Earthquake struck the slope North West of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which is now in eruption after 50 years. The eruption is currently VEI2. pic.twitter.com/iPEkHUjlC3— Aero (@Dedicated_Being) September 19, 2021
ووقع الانفجار البركاني في منحدر جبلي مشجر في منطقة "كابيزا دي فاكا" الساعة 3:15 مساءً، بالتوقيت المحلي للجزيرة.
This is the reason why scientists & geologist really concerns about what happen at Canary Islands (De Palma, Cumbre Vieja) : pic.twitter.com/92zzAe6szS— Fizu (@HdinHafizuddin) September 19, 2021
وفور ثوران البركان حثت البلدية في بيان لها السكان على "توخي الحذر الشديد" والابتعاد عن المنطقة بالكامل والابتعاد عن الطرق.
A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma, sending a plume of thick gray smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island https://t.co/279rso0WOT pic.twitter.com/fGUSScsTdY— Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2021
وطُلب من سكان القرى المجاورة الابتعاد عن المناطق التي طلب إخلاؤها، وتم نشر جنود الجيش لمساعدة المواطنين.
🔴 ACTUALIZACIÓN | El volcán de La Palma ha entrado en erupción a las 15.12 (hora local). Un pequeño terremoto precedió a una gran explosión a la que le siguió una enorme columna de humo y la expulsión de piroclastos https://t.co/BivON5CLD7 pic.twitter.com/OXP0A5hItc— EL PAÍS (@el_pais) September 19, 2021
وتشر الصور المنشورة "إل باس" الإسبانية، إلى أن مركز انفجار البركان يهدد بشكل حقيقي المواطنين حيث يتمركز إلى جانب مناطق سكنية واسعة.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)