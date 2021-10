إسرائيل تتحدث عن مقتل عسكريين إيرانيين على حدود أذربيجان... وطهران تعلق

An #Iranian army commander rejects rumors on casualties during drills in NW #Iran. “No one was killed nor injured in the war games. The drills were successful, conveyed message of peace to nations and a stark warning to enemies esp. #Israel…” said Gen. Hajiloo. pic.twitter.com/18ToTy8epJ

— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) October 3, 2021