حشود ضخمة تشيع مهندس البرنامج النووي الباكستاني تحت الأمطار... فيديو

May Allah Almighty grant Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan a high position in Paradise Amen 🇵🇰

Thousands of people from #Islamabad and nearby cities attended the funeral prayers of him during heavy #rains #AbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/6ZKP4ECWfP

— Naziya Sharif (@NaziyaSharif1) October 11, 2021