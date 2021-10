لماذا يجب أن تكون "متزوجا" لتتمكن من قيادة أسرع طائرة تجسس تابعة للاستخبارات الأمريكية؟

Did you know that @CIA’s A-12 Oxcart and @usairforce’s SR-71 Blackbird were two different aircraft? The top-secret A-12 went operational in 1965 & after a brief career became the foundation for three other aircraft: the YF-12A, the M-21, and the SR-71. Here’s how the two compare: pic.twitter.com/XxVvCQdF5o