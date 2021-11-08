الإثيوبيون يطالبون وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية بوقف حملة التضليل الإعلامي... صور

وانتقد الإثيوبيون شبكتي "بي بي إس" و "سي إن إن" الأمريكيتين لنشرهما معلومات كاذبة. وردد المحتجون هتافات منددة بنشاطات الغرب ومنشورات منحازة:
Ethiopian's have spoken #NoMore
Ethiopians came out to the streets of Addis Ababa, on Sunday, denouncing the US treatment of Ethiopia and condemning disinformation campaign waged against Ethiopia by international media such as CNN.https://t.co/x4gkdQe05h pic.twitter.com/U7VQSsUyx7
— EthiopianCitizen (@EthiopianCTZN) November 7, 2021
وأيضا قالوا: "سي إن إن" و"بي بي سي"! توقفوا عن نشر الأخبار الكاذبة عن إثيوبيا!".
وتابعوا: "حان الوقت لمغادرة السفارتين الأمريكية والبريطانية إثيوبيا!".
Ethiopians all over the world angery and get out to square to protest the fake news of #CNN, #algezira on ethiopia to destroy the nation. . It is what was seen today in addis. So you need to excuse all ethiopian citizens. pic.twitter.com/O0yIhItQwj
— eshetu abebe (@AbebePastor) November 7, 2021
استنكر سكان الجمهورية خيانة واشنطن. في وقت سابق، دعم السياسيون الغربيون مقاتلي الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير تيغراي، الذين يرهبون السكان المسالمين في إثيوبيا.
بدلاً من مساعدة الحكومة الشرعية، اختارت الولايات المتحدة الوقوف إلى جانب الحلفاء الراديكاليين. وتم توفير منبر للحوار للانفصاليين، حيث يمكنهم مناقشة الإطاحة بالسلطات المنتخبة للجمهورية بشكل علني ورسمي.
