رئيس وزراء ووزير دفاع بولندا يزوران نقطة التفتيش على الحدود مع بيلاروسيا... فيديو

PM @MorawieckiM and Minister of @Poland_MOD @mblaszczak visited the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland defends the tightness of the eastern border of the European Union thanks to the dedicated service of Soldiers, Policemen, Border Guards and Special Services. pic.twitter.com/5FRVxYjA4f

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) November 9, 2021